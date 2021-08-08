Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Northwest Natural also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.40-$2.60 EPS.

Northwest Natural stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.43. The company had a trading volume of 97,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.10.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWN shares. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.