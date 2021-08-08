Northwest Natural’s (NWN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $74.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NWN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NWN opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,426,000 after buying an additional 130,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,109,000 after buying an additional 49,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth about $17,648,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 37.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,934,000 after buying an additional 91,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 83.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 126,326 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

