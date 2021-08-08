Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $99 million-$106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.03 million.Nova Measuring Instruments also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.85-0.98 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVMI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.71.

NVMI traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,112. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $104.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 7.10.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.38 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

