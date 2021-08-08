NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). NovoCure reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.14.

NASDAQ NVCR traded down $7.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.99. The company had a trading volume of 416,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,623. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $74.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,999.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.65.

In other NovoCure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,712,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $347,628.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,197.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,490 shares of company stock valued at $6,658,964 over the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth $969,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth $9,845,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in NovoCure by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

