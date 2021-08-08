Nutrien (NTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE NTR opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $65.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

NTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

