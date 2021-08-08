Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,276 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 34.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,132,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,435,000 after acquiring an additional 257,104 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 200.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,298,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,458,000 after acquiring an additional 867,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,736,000 after acquiring an additional 123,271 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,190,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,096,000 after acquiring an additional 258,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHG opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.43.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

