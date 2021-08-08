Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 354,851 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,851 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agenus were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Agenus by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Agenus by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Agenus by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Agenus by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Agenus by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agenus alerts:

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. Agenus Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.