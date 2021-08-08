Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AlloVir were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR opened at $20.45 on Friday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $48.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.17.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AlloVir news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $3,412,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

