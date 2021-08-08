Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of CVR Energy worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in CVR Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. CVR Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVI. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. reduced their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

