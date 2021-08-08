Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veritiv by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Veritiv by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 396.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 235,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

VRTV opened at $64.79 on Friday. Veritiv Co. has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.23.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 0.90%. Analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

