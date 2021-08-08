Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 30,601 Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,601 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Select Energy Services worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 7.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Select Energy Services in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Select Energy Services stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.82. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

WTTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.99.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

