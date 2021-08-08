Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,811 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of TrueCar worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter worth $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter worth $107,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter worth $195,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TrueCar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.72.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 60,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 333,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert Buce sold 6,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,442 shares in the company, valued at $683,884.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,053 shares of company stock worth $462,833 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $4.16 on Friday. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.13.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). TrueCar had a net margin of 29.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

TrueCar Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

