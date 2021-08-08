Observer (OBSR) Trading Up 51.1% Over Last 7 Days

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Observer has a market capitalization of $11.52 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Observer has traded up 51.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Observer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00054417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.46 or 0.00842447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00101587 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00040107 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.