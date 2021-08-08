OctoFi 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $266,557.00 (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $10.12 million and approximately $266,557.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OctoFi has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for $12.69 or 0.00029251 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00052376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014565 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.15 or 0.00818758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00098587 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00039629 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

