OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. OGE Energy updated its FY21 guidance to $1.76 to $1.86 EPS.

Shares of OGE opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.13.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.40%.

OGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.