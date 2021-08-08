Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OCPNY opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62. Olympus has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get Olympus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.