OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OCFT. Morgan Stanley cut OneConnect Financial Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday. CLSA decreased their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. OneConnect Financial Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.07.

Shares of OCFT opened at $5.26 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $24.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -75.14 and a beta of 0.40.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $126.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFT. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 253.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 14,234 shares during the last quarter. 16.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

