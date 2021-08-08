Opium Price Reaches $2.17 on Exchanges (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 8th. Opium has a market cap of $9.02 million and $94.46 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.17 or 0.00004975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00124080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00148014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,519.89 or 0.99939178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.83 or 0.00789577 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Opium

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

