Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.60.

Oportun Financial stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 203,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,910. The firm has a market cap of $695.86 million, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $25.25.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.13 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. Oportun Financial’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

