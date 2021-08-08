Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Xylem in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.72.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $128.80 on Friday. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $656,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,827,355. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

