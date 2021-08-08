Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vector Group in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Vector Group stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82. Vector Group has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.91%.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $152,115.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,846,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,552,612.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,221,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,984,000 after purchasing an additional 202,335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 966,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 943,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 33,885 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 613,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 28,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.