Oppenheimer Weighs in on frontdoor, inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of frontdoor in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for frontdoor’s FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get frontdoor alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of frontdoor stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.76. frontdoor has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 161.06%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of frontdoor in the first quarter worth $219,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in frontdoor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in frontdoor by 1,217.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after buying an additional 215,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1,084.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 389,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.