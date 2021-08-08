OppFi (OPFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect OppFi to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OPFI stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. OppFi has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $11.60.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on OppFi in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

FG New America Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses FG New America Acquisition Corp. is based in Itasca, Illinois.

