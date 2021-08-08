Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) PT Raised to $24.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.56.

Shares of OPCH opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 441.49 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, CEO John Charles Rademacher purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Option Care Health by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after buying an additional 300,040 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,223,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 24,358 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 94,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

