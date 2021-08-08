OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) had its price objective reduced by Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.42.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $846.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.98 and a beta of -0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,873,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,560,000 after purchasing an additional 841,547 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,845,000 after purchasing an additional 634,826 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,972,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 624,524 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 948,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after buying an additional 502,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,575,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

