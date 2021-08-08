Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

ORC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $4.75 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.39 million, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth about $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 36.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

