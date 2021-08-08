Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 1,058 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 48.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.75.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $438.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.25 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.78. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.