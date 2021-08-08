Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in RH were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in RH by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in RH by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in RH by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in RH by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

RH opened at $674.99 on Friday. RH has a one year low of $292.00 and a one year high of $733.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $670.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RH will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. RH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.31.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

