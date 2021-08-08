Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,122,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,444,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 750.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 296,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,554,000 after acquiring an additional 261,549 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Five Below by 75.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,805,000 after buying an additional 242,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $43,072,000.

Shares of FIVE opened at $203.60 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.81.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

