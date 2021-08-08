Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,496 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Masimo were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $187,059,000 after acquiring an additional 197,914 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.80.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $276.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.52 and a beta of 0.78. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $203.81 and a twelve month high of $284.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.96.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

