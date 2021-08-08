Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Director Buys C$11,340.00 in Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Director Patrick Downey bought 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$11,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,917,000 shares in the company, valued at C$6,883,800.

Patrick Downey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Patrick Downey purchased 5,300 shares of Orezone Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,420.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Patrick Downey purchased 34,600 shares of Orezone Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,440.00.

Shares of CVE:ORE traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,015. The stock has a market cap of C$461.79 million and a P/E ratio of -21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Orezone Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.81 and a 1 year high of C$1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.43.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orezone Gold Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ORE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pi Financial raised their price target on Orezone Gold from C$2.45 to C$2.60 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on Orezone Gold and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

