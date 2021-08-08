Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Director Buys C$11,340.00 in Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Director Patrick Downey bought 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$11,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,917,000 shares in the company, valued at C$6,883,800.
Patrick Downey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 30th, Patrick Downey purchased 5,300 shares of Orezone Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,420.00.
- On Tuesday, July 27th, Patrick Downey purchased 34,600 shares of Orezone Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,440.00.
Shares of CVE:ORE traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,015. The stock has a market cap of C$461.79 million and a P/E ratio of -21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Orezone Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.81 and a 1 year high of C$1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.43.
ORE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pi Financial raised their price target on Orezone Gold from C$2.45 to C$2.60 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on Orezone Gold and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.
Orezone Gold Company Profile
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
