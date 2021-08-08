OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OGI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Atb Cap Markets restated a sector perform rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.22.

NASDAQ:OGI opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.09. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 190.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in OrganiGram by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 265,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 31.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 50.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 2,833.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

