OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$5.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an underpeform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.48 to C$3.57 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.09.

Shares of TSE OGI opened at C$3.38 on Thursday. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of C$1.35 and a 52-week high of C$8.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.50. The company has a current ratio of 13.70, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

