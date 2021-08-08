OST (OST) Trading Up 128.4% This Week

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 23% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One OST coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. OST has a total market cap of $7.06 million and $612,221.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OST has traded 128.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OST alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00052271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00014532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.61 or 0.00817989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00098367 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00039389 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official website is ost.com . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.