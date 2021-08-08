Oxen (OXEN) Price Tops $0.82 on Top Exchanges

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001866 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $45.16 million and approximately $166,830.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,037.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,038.86 or 0.06900613 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.17 or 0.01278846 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.99 or 0.00342877 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00132315 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.88 or 0.00612851 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.86 or 0.00338022 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.80 or 0.00287929 BTC.

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,969,950 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

