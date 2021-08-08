PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PAE had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 1.18%. PAE updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

PAE stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 401,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,868. PAE has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $769.69 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Several research firms recently commented on PAE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PAE from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

