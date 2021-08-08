Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $226,000 in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $23,972,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,994,000 after acquiring an additional 309,807 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 94,474 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $6,768,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 142.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 76,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $290,133. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGRC opened at $72.11 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $55.04 and a one year high of $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

