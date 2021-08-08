Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,730 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 96.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Kohl’s stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.14. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.