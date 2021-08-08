Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 2,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $149.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2,999.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $74.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.65.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,732 shares in the company, valued at $16,712,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $347,628.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,197.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,490 shares of company stock worth $6,658,964. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

