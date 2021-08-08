Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 4,329 KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 175.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB opened at $46.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.94. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $53.67.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 22.85%.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

