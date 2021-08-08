Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 1,823 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -42.53, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.75.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. Research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.63%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

