Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 5,713 Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,713 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.11% of Penn Virginia worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 103.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PVAC stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $594.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.53. Penn Virginia Co. has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $26.17.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PVAC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

