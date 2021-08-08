Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells $68,000.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 21st, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $46,410.00.
- On Wednesday, June 30th, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,100 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $158,697.00.
PLMR stock opened at $85.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.58. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.43 and a beta of -0.29.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Palomar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Palomar by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Palomar by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 33.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLMR. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.
About Palomar
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
