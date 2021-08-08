Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells $68,000.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $46,410.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,100 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $158,697.00.

PLMR stock opened at $85.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.58. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.43 and a beta of -0.29.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.72 million. Palomar had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.16%. Palomar’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Palomar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Palomar by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Palomar by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 33.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLMR. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.