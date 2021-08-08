Pangolin (PNG) 1-Day Volume Hits $787,646.00

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00002115 BTC on major exchanges. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $19.61 million and $787,646.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00044717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00127475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00145850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,387.44 or 1.00023940 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $342.24 or 0.00788984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

