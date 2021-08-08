Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.87. The company had a trading volume of 604,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,446. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.89. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $122.59. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.07.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.