Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,060 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,702,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,798,663. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

