Parcion Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,414,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $178.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $132.47 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Longbow Research boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

