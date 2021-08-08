Parcion Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,634,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

