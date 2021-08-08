Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $34.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,891 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.4% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $34,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,399. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.99. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.13 and a 12 month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.