Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $9.39 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,183 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.9% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.0% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,359 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in Intel by 3.2% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 354,340 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,893,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 6.4% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $53.92. The company had a trading volume of 19,256,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,074,758. The firm has a market cap of $218.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

